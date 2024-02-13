Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3018
Gordon Parks Exhibit at the MIA
Very powerful and moving photograph exhibit.
Washington DC 1942. They are fantastic. A lot of them shot in the home of Ella Watson. I have to go back, and spend some more time at the exhibit.
13th February 2024
13th Feb 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Tom
@tosee
3018
photos
72
followers
62
following
826% complete
View this month »
3011
3012
3013
3014
3015
3016
3017
3018
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
LEICA CL
Taken
13th February 2024 12:17pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close