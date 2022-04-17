Previous
A slow drip of water can wear away rocks by tunia
A slow drip of water can wear away rocks

17th April 2022 17th Apr 22

Tunia McClure

@tunia
Year #6 just sneaked up on me. I don't post as regularly as I used to but I'm always looking for a picture and...
