Sheila pondering a tough garden question by tunia
Photo 2080

Sheila pondering a tough garden question

My master gardener group had a booth for Earth Day and sold lots of plants.
23rd April 2022 23rd Apr 22

Tunia McClure

@tunia
Year #6 just sneaked up on me. I don't post as regularly as I used to but I'm always looking for a picture and...
katy ace
I love how you caught her pensive expression for this photo! terrific timing Tunia
April 23rd, 2022  
Kathy ace
I'm glad that it was a successful event. She's studying the question seriously.
April 23rd, 2022  
