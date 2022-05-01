Sign up
Photo 2085
Turtle is back with a scar on his shell
He had a run-in with a lawn mower last summer but survived. He arrived 3 days earlier than in the last 2 years.
1st May 2022
1st May 22
Tunia McClure
ace
@tunia
Year #6 just sneaked up on me. I don't post as regularly as I used to but I'm always looking for a picture and...
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro
Taken
30th April 2022 10:49am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Babs
ace
He looks a bit battle-scarred but glad he survived.
May 1st, 2022
