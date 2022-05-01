Previous
Turtle is back with a scar on his shell by tunia
Photo 2085

Turtle is back with a scar on his shell

He had a run-in with a lawn mower last summer but survived. He arrived 3 days earlier than in the last 2 years.
1st May 2022 1st May 22

Tunia McClure

He looks a bit battle-scarred but glad he survived.
May 1st, 2022  
