Previous
Next
Photo 2087
Feeding Turtle lettuce
Surrounded by greenery, he still likes lettuce.
4th May 2022
4th May 22
1
1
Tunia McClure
ace
@tunia
Year #6 just sneaked up on me. I don't post as regularly as I used to but I'm always looking for a picture and...
2087
photos
54
followers
57
following
571% complete
View this month »
2080
2081
2082
2083
2084
2085
2086
2087
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro
Taken
4th May 2022 3:57pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Kathy
ace
This is a beautiful photo. i like the greens and yellows and browns, with the touch of purple. The composition is just right.
May 4th, 2022
