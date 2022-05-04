Previous
Next
Feeding Turtle lettuce by tunia
Photo 2087

Feeding Turtle lettuce

Surrounded by greenery, he still likes lettuce.
4th May 2022 4th May 22

Tunia McClure

ace
@tunia
Year #6 just sneaked up on me. I don't post as regularly as I used to but I'm always looking for a picture and...
571% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Kathy ace
This is a beautiful photo. i like the greens and yellows and browns, with the touch of purple. The composition is just right.
May 4th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise