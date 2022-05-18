Sign up
Photo 2092
My hosta are doing well
I just entered this photo in a Bobbex contest to show what the deer repellant means to our garden.
18th May 2022
18th May 22
2
0
Tunia McClure
ace
@tunia
Year #6 just sneaked up on me. I don't post as regularly as I used to but I'm always looking for a picture and...
2092
photos
54
followers
57
following
2085
2086
2087
2088
2089
2090
2091
2092
Views
8
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro
Taken
17th May 2022 7:54am
bkb in the city
Good luck in the contest
May 18th, 2022
Joan Robillard
ace
Everything looks green and healthy
May 18th, 2022
