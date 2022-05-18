Previous
My hosta are doing well by tunia
Photo 2092

My hosta are doing well

I just entered this photo in a Bobbex contest to show what the deer repellant means to our garden.
18th May 2022 18th May 22

Tunia McClure

@tunia
Year #6 just sneaked up on me. I don't post as regularly as I used to but I'm always looking for a picture and...
bkb in the city
Good luck in the contest
May 18th, 2022  
Joan Robillard ace
Everything looks green and healthy
May 18th, 2022  
