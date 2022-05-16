Previous
This big raccoon is a problem by tunia
This big raccoon is a problem

He knocks over trash cans and drinks the hummingbird water if I don't bring the feeder in at night. Obviously I don't scare him at all.
16th May 2022 16th May 22

Tunia McClure

@tunia
Year #6 just sneaked up on me. I don't post as regularly as I used to but I'm always looking for a picture and...
Peter Dulis ace
cute but pesky
May 17th, 2022  
John Falconer ace
Looks like he has you worked out. Great capture
May 17th, 2022  
