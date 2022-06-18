Previous
My neighbor's house after the storm by tunia
My neighbor's house after the storm

A thunderstorm with strong straight-line winds did a lot of damage in town. No power for many of us for 12 hours.
18th June 2022 18th Jun 22

Tunia McClure

@tunia
Year #6 just sneaked up on me. I don't post as regularly as I used to but I'm always looking for a picture and...
