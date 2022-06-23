Previous
My granddaughter's friend at the pool by tunia
Photo 2115

My granddaughter's friend at the pool

23rd June 2022 23rd Jun 22

Tunia McClure

ace
@tunia
Year #6 just sneaked up on me. I don't post as regularly as I used to but I'm always looking for a picture and...
Joan Robillard ace
Good capture
June 23rd, 2022  
katy ace
This is fabulous! I love the detail of the water and the clarity of the entire photo
June 23rd, 2022  
