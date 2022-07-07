Previous
Same bird, different window by tunia
Photo 2126

Same bird, different window

I don't get it. It's evening and cooler, reflections are gone and yet, there he is.
7th July 2022 7th Jul 22

Tunia McClure

@tunia
Year #6 just sneaked up on me. I don't post as regularly as I used to but I'm always looking for a picture and...
katy ace
Maybe he wants in? Cute shot of him peeking into your world
July 8th, 2022  
