Photo 2130
The Butterfly Bush is finally doing its job
I think this is the Common Brown Butterfly, not a very exciting name. I'm really waiting for something bigger and flashier.
13th July 2022
13th Jul 22
Tunia McClure
ace
@tunia
Year #6 just sneaked up on me. I don't post as regularly as I used to but I'm always looking for a picture and...
katy
ace
It sure is and beautifully too. Stunning photo.
July 14th, 2022
