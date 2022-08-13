Previous
I didn't know I would like orange so much by tunia
Photo 2148

I didn't know I would like orange so much

I've never planted orange flowers but this zinnia was a gift and now it's one of my favorites.
13th August 2022 13th Aug 22

Tunia McClure

@tunia
bkb in the city
Very nice
August 13th, 2022  
sweet
August 13th, 2022  
Lovely
August 13th, 2022  
Beautiful.
August 13th, 2022  
