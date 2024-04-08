Previous
Soaking up the sun -- what sun? by tunia
Soaking up the sun -- what sun?

We had a total solar eclipse and it was pretty amazing. Totality lasted about 4 minutes.
8th April 2024 8th Apr 24

Tunia McClure

@tunia
Year #6 just sneaked up on me. I don't post as regularly as I used to but I'm always looking for a picture and...
