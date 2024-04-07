Sign up
Photo 2503
A comforting dog after knee surgery
Sue had complete knee replacement and has a beautiful scar to show for it. Her dog Teddy was glad to have her home again.
7th April 2024
7th Apr 24
Tunia McClure
@tunia
Year #6 just sneaked up on me. I don't post as regularly as I used to but I'm always looking for a picture and...
Joan Robillard
A sweet photo
April 8th, 2024
katy
A great shot of her and her dog! It looks like it’s healing nicely
April 8th, 2024
KWind
Wow... look at that scar!! I wish her a speedy recovery!
April 8th, 2024
Cathy
I bet the dog will stay close to her side during recovery. I think pets sense things. Wishing her a swift recovery!
April 8th, 2024
