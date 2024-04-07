Previous
A comforting dog after knee surgery by tunia
Photo 2503

A comforting dog after knee surgery

Sue had complete knee replacement and has a beautiful scar to show for it. Her dog Teddy was glad to have her home again.
7th April 2024 7th Apr 24

Tunia McClure

ace
@tunia
Year #6 just sneaked up on me. I don't post as regularly as I used to but I'm always looking for a picture and...
685% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
A sweet photo
April 8th, 2024  
katy ace
A great shot of her and her dog! It looks like it’s healing nicely
April 8th, 2024  
KWind ace
Wow... look at that scar!! I wish her a speedy recovery!
April 8th, 2024  
Cathy
I bet the dog will stay close to her side during recovery. I think pets sense things. Wishing her a swift recovery!
April 8th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise