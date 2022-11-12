Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2192
Learning to play the flute
My granddaughter played Jingle Bells for me.
12th November 2022
12th Nov 22
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Tunia McClure
ace
@tunia
Year #6 just sneaked up on me. I don't post as regularly as I used to but I'm always looking for a picture and...
2192
photos
54
followers
57
following
600% complete
View this month »
2185
2186
2187
2188
2189
2190
2191
2192
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
365
Taken
11th November 2022 5:43pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Peter Dulis
ace
nice
November 12th, 2022
katy
ace
Oh my goodness! She has grown up so much since first we saw her. She is no longer a little girl with a young lady. How wonderful to have a musician in the family. Terrific photo of her as she performs for you
November 12th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close