Learning to play the flute by tunia
Photo 2192

Learning to play the flute

My granddaughter played Jingle Bells for me.
12th November 2022 12th Nov 22

Tunia McClure

@tunia
Year #6 just sneaked up on me. I don't post as regularly as I used to but I'm always looking for a picture and...
Peter Dulis ace
nice
November 12th, 2022  
katy ace
Oh my goodness! She has grown up so much since first we saw her. She is no longer a little girl with a young lady. How wonderful to have a musician in the family. Terrific photo of her as she performs for you
November 12th, 2022  
