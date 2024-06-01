Previous
Essie Sue's sweet dog Barbie by tunia
Essie Sue's sweet dog Barbie

1st June 2024 1st Jun 24

Tunia McClure

Year #6 just sneaked up on me. I don't post as regularly as I used to but I'm always looking for a picture and...
katy ace
FAV I love that this looks like a painting. It’s a fantastic composition Tunia
June 1st, 2024  
gloria jones ace
It has a painterly look.
June 1st, 2024  
