Previous
Photo 2541
The owners call this The Party Barn
Roy Rogers is in the back. Remember him?
13th June 2024
13th Jun 24
5
0
Tunia McClure
@tunia
Year #6 just sneaked up on me. I don't post as regularly as I used to but I'm always looking for a picture and...
2541
photos
56
followers
56
following
696% complete
2534
2535
2536
2537
2538
2539
2540
2541
Views
7
Comments
5
Album
365
katy
ace
I do remember him and his lovely wife, Dale Evans that I see standing next to John Wayne. Looks like a fascinating place for a party. There is so much to see here.
June 13th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
I do remember Roy Rogers and Trigger. Giving my age away! LOL
June 13th, 2024
Peter Dulis
ace
Nice
June 13th, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Great capture of this neat meeting place
June 13th, 2024
Kathy
ace
A fun gathering place. Always something new to see.
June 13th, 2024
