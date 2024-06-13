Previous
The owners call this The Party Barn by tunia
Photo 2541

The owners call this The Party Barn

Roy Rogers is in the back. Remember him?
13th June 2024 13th Jun 24

Tunia McClure

katy ace
I do remember him and his lovely wife, Dale Evans that I see standing next to John Wayne. Looks like a fascinating place for a party. There is so much to see here.
June 13th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
I do remember Roy Rogers and Trigger. Giving my age away! LOL
June 13th, 2024  
Peter Dulis ace
Nice
June 13th, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Great capture of this neat meeting place
June 13th, 2024  
Kathy ace
A fun gathering place. Always something new to see.
June 13th, 2024  
