Master Gardeners get awards for volunteer hours by tunia
Photo 2208

Master Gardeners get awards for volunteer hours

Patti has given 1000 hours to community projects and now has a gold badge. My award last year was for 200 hours. 1000 is crazy.
6th December 2022 6th Dec 22

Tunia McClure

Kathy ace
I'm glad for their enthusiasm. I know a few in my community.
December 6th, 2022  
