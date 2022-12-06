Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2208
Master Gardeners get awards for volunteer hours
Patti has given 1000 hours to community projects and now has a gold badge. My award last year was for 200 hours. 1000 is crazy.
6th December 2022
6th Dec 22
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Tunia McClure
ace
@tunia
Year #6 just sneaked up on me. I don't post as regularly as I used to but I'm always looking for a picture and...
2208
photos
53
followers
57
following
604% complete
View this month »
2201
2202
2203
2204
2205
2206
2207
2208
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
1
Album
365
Taken
5th December 2022 7:42pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Kathy
ace
I'm glad for their enthusiasm. I know a few in my community.
December 6th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close