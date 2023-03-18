Previous
Next
Monstera by tunia
Photo 2269

Monstera

Since I sold my house with the garden I am learning about house plants. This is my favorite so far.
18th March 2023 18th Mar 23

Tunia McClure

ace
@tunia
Year #6 just sneaked up on me. I don't post as regularly as I used to but I'm always looking for a picture and...
621% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

katy ace
What wonderful leaves it has I can see why it is your favorite! Such a pretty composition with the lines of the blinds and the patterns of the leaves!
March 18th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise