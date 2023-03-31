Previous
Master gardeners at work by tunia
Master gardeners at work

The entrance to our city park is going to be redesigned so our group was allowed to save the plants.
31st March 2023 31st Mar 23

Tunia McClure

@tunia
Year #6 just sneaked up on me. I don't post as regularly as I used to but I'm always looking for a picture and...
katy
How nice you are able to save them. Terrific photo of your group at work
March 31st, 2023  
Peter Dulis
You'll have to show us the before + after photo :)
March 31st, 2023  
Babs
Looks like a busy day
March 31st, 2023  
