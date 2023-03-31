Sign up
Photo 2280
Master gardeners at work
The entrance to our city park is going to be redesigned so our group was allowed to save the plants.
31st March 2023
31st Mar 23
Tunia McClure
ace
@tunia
Year #6 just sneaked up on me. I don't post as regularly as I used to but I'm always looking for a picture and...
katy
ace
How nice you are able to save them. Terrific photo of your group at work
March 31st, 2023
Peter Dulis
ace
You'll have to show us the before + after photo :)
March 31st, 2023
Babs
ace
Looks like a busy day
March 31st, 2023
