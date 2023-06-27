Previous
Filling in the letters of the mural by tunia
Photo 2335

Filling in the letters of the mural

The artist told me it would take 3 more weeks to finish. The "W" has a picture of our courthouse.
27th June 2023 27th Jun 23

Tunia McClure

ace
@tunia
Year #6 just sneaked up on me. I don't post as regularly as I used to but I'm always looking for a picture and...
639% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Nice
June 27th, 2023  
Dawn ace
A nice piece of street art
June 27th, 2023  
Babs ace
So interesting to watch street artists at work.
June 27th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise