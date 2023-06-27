Sign up
Previous
Photo 2335
Filling in the letters of the mural
The artist told me it would take 3 more weeks to finish. The "W" has a picture of our courthouse.
27th June 2023
27th Jun 23
3
0
Tunia McClure
ace
@tunia
Year #6 just sneaked up on me. I don't post as regularly as I used to but I'm always looking for a picture and...
2335
photos
49
followers
54
following
639% complete
2328
2329
2330
2331
2332
2333
2334
2335
Joan Robillard
ace
Nice
June 27th, 2023
Dawn
ace
A nice piece of street art
June 27th, 2023
Babs
ace
So interesting to watch street artists at work.
June 27th, 2023
