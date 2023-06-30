Sign up
Photo 2336
No, Pam, don't buy those
A little shopping with a friend from South Carolina.
30th June 2023
30th Jun 23
1
1
Tunia McClure
ace
@tunia
Year #6 just sneaked up on me. I don't post as regularly as I used to but I'm always looking for a picture and...
katy
ace
Lol! Great advice! She doesn’t look as if she is really serious about it anyway
June 30th, 2023
