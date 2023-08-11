Previous
Fountain with a vintage edit by tunia
Photo 2361

Fountain with a vintage edit

11th August 2023 11th Aug 23

Tunia McClure

ace
@tunia
Year #6 just sneaked up on me. I don't post as regularly as I used to but I'm always looking for a picture and...
646% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Peter Dulis ace
nice
August 11th, 2023  
Louise & Ken
Beautiful! I can imagine people strolling by from years past!
August 11th, 2023  
Harbie ace
Pretty shape
August 11th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise