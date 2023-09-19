Previous
I've got a piece of him by tunia
Photo 2388

I've got a piece of him

8th grade football game
19th September 2023 19th Sep 23

Tunia McClure

ace
@tunia
Year #6 just sneaked up on me. I don't post as regularly as I used to but I'm always looking for a picture and...
654% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

katy ace
What a great action shot! I applaud you for watching the game! When my granddaughter was a cheerleade I only watched her!
September 20th, 2023  
Peter Dulis ace
sweet
September 20th, 2023  
Dawn ace
A fabulous action shot Tunia
September 20th, 2023  
bkb in the city
Great capture
September 20th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise