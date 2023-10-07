Previous
Chris at the coffee shop looking like fall by tunia
Photo 2401

Chris at the coffee shop looking like fall

7th October 2023 7th Oct 23

Tunia McClure

ace
@tunia
Year #6 just sneaked up on me. I don't post as regularly as I used to but I'm always looking for a picture and...
Louise & Ken
Isn't it fun to enter October and break out the fall clothes with their corresponding colors? She's a lovely gal and happy to see you and your camera!
October 7th, 2023  
Dawn ace
A nice candid
October 7th, 2023  
