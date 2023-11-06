Previous
A tree planted in memory of Maggie's husband by tunia
Photo 2417

A tree planted in memory of Maggie's husband

A song, a few tears. She named the tree Little Floyd.
6th November 2023 6th Nov 23

Tunia McClure

Dorothy ace
May it grow into a beautiful tree and be enjoyed by future generations.
November 6th, 2023  
Babs ace
Oh what an emotional scene.
November 6th, 2023  
