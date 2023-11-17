Previous
Such early sunsets now by tunia
Photo 2423

Such early sunsets now

17th November 2023 17th Nov 23

Tunia McClure

@tunia
Year #6 just sneaked up on me. I don't post as regularly as I used to but I'm always looking for a picture and...
bkb in the city
Great capture
November 17th, 2023  
A lovely peaceful scene.
November 17th, 2023  
So sweet
November 17th, 2023  
Love the light and the ducks against those lovely trees.
November 17th, 2023  
Beautiful
November 17th, 2023  
Fabulous composition and amazing lightFAV
November 18th, 2023  
