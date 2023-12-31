Sign up
Previous
Photo 2447
6 years old and moving fast
He has been skating since he was 3 and it was a joy to watch him. Happy New Year to all.
31st December 2023
31st Dec 23
2
1
Tunia McClure
@tunia
Year #6 just sneaked up on me. I don't post as regularly as I used to but I'm always looking for a picture and...
Joan Robillard
ace
Fab
December 31st, 2023
Peter Dulis
ace
nice one
December 31st, 2023
