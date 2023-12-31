Previous
6 years old and moving fast by tunia
Photo 2447

6 years old and moving fast

He has been skating since he was 3 and it was a joy to watch him. Happy New Year to all.
31st December 2023 31st Dec 23

Tunia McClure

ace
@tunia
Year #6 just sneaked up on me. I don't post as regularly as I used to but I'm always looking for a picture and...
670% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Fab
December 31st, 2023  
Peter Dulis ace
nice one
December 31st, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise