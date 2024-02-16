Sign up
Previous
Photo 2476
Back to my favorite coffee house
16th February 2024
16th Feb 24
3
1
Tunia McClure
ace
@tunia
Year #6 just sneaked up on me. I don't post as regularly as I used to but I'm always looking for a picture and...
2476
photos
52
followers
54
following
2469
2470
2471
2472
2473
2474
2475
2476
Peter Dulis
ace
nice
February 16th, 2024
katy
ace
Such a colorful place. It looks like it would be so much fun to go there and share a coffee with someone.
February 16th, 2024
Louise & Ken
ace
I love everything that turns "creative" toward "wonderfully quirky"! All the better if the coffee is good, too!
February 16th, 2024
