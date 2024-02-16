Previous
Back to my favorite coffee house by tunia
Photo 2476

Back to my favorite coffee house

16th February 2024 16th Feb 24

Tunia McClure

Year #6 just sneaked up on me. I don't post as regularly as I used to but I'm always looking for a picture and...
Peter Dulis ace
nice
February 16th, 2024  
katy ace
Such a colorful place. It looks like it would be so much fun to go there and share a coffee with someone.
February 16th, 2024  
Louise & Ken ace
I love everything that turns "creative" toward "wonderfully quirky"! All the better if the coffee is good, too!
February 16th, 2024  
