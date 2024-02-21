Sign up
Photo 2478
Fire Department practice
21st February 2024
21st Feb 24
4
2
Tunia McClure
@tunia
Year #6 just sneaked up on me. I don't post as regularly as I used to but I'm always looking for a picture and...
Peter Dulis
nice
February 21st, 2024
Joan Robillard
Always makes for a great shot if you can catch them practicing
February 21st, 2024
Rob Falbo
Great capture
February 21st, 2024
essiesue
EXCELLENT!! fav
February 21st, 2024
