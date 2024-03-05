Previous
Bridge across the Wabash at Vincennes, Indiana by tunia
Photo 2485

Bridge across the Wabash at Vincennes, Indiana

The bridge connects Indiana and Illinois.
5th March 2024 5th Mar 24

Tunia McClure

ace
@tunia
Year #6 just sneaked up on me. I don't post as regularly as I used to but I'm always looking for a picture and...
680% complete

Photo Details

katy ace
FAV the composition is wonderful and the reflections are perfect Tunia
March 5th, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Superb.
March 5th, 2024  
