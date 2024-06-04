Previous
Squirrel with a white tail by tunia
Photo 2537

Squirrel with a white tail

4th June 2024 4th Jun 24

Tunia McClure

@tunia
Year #6 just sneaked up on me. I don't post as regularly as I used to but I'm always looking for a picture and...
Joan Robillard
Good find
June 4th, 2024  
gloria jones
Great find and capture
June 4th, 2024  
katy
how bizarre! A fantastic find and quick thinking to get such a great photo of him
June 4th, 2024  
