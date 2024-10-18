Sign up
Photo 2614
Lunch at Friday's with my granddaughter
18th October 2024
18th Oct 24
3
1
Tunia McClure
katy
ace
Oh my word! She is getting so beautiful! Hard to believe this is the same little girl I remember you photographing so many years ago
October 18th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
A lovely girl
October 18th, 2024
gloria jones
ace
You have a pretty granddaughter.
October 18th, 2024
