Previous
Next
The joke's on me by ubobohobo
Photo 2077

The joke's on me

I wanted to share with council the water we have to cross getting to our property as a result of the new road works they're undertaking. I never realized I had myself so clearly in the picture till I took it off my phone.
20th February 2020 20th Feb 20

Margaret Pengelly

@ubobohobo
As a retired teacher living with my husband on a farm in rural Australia, I enjoy travelling the world through the photography of fellow 365ers....
580% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise