Photo 2438
MY LIFESAVER
The irrigation pump that is helping solve the problems of the drought. The little patch of green under a dripping tap indicates that the land just needs water.
12th October 2023
12th Oct 23
Margaret Pengelly
@ubobohobo
As a retired teacher living with my husband on a farm in rural Australia, I enjoy travelling the world through the photography of fellow 365ers....
