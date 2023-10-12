Previous
Next
MY LIFESAVER by ubobohobo
Photo 2438

MY LIFESAVER

The irrigation pump that is helping solve the problems of the drought. The little patch of green under a dripping tap indicates that the land just needs water.
12th October 2023 12th Oct 23

Margaret Pengelly

@ubobohobo
As a retired teacher living with my husband on a farm in rural Australia, I enjoy travelling the world through the photography of fellow 365ers....
668% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise