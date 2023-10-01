Previous
Drought

October 1 and the drought is really beginning to bite. This is all the water left in this creek. No floods for two years. All the cattle that depend on it for water have had to be moved out.
Margaret Pengelly

@ubobohobo
As a retired teacher living with my husband on a farm in rural Australia, I enjoy travelling the world through the photography of fellow 365ers....
Diana ace
A fabulous capture and scene, but what a tragedy of note!
October 2nd, 2023  
Dianne
It makes it so hard to farm when things get too dry.
October 2nd, 2023  
