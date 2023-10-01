Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2433
Drought
October 1 and the drought is really beginning to bite. This is all the water left in this creek. No floods for two years. All the cattle that depend on it for water have had to be moved out.
1st October 2023
1st Oct 23
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Margaret Pengelly
@ubobohobo
As a retired teacher living with my husband on a farm in rural Australia, I enjoy travelling the world through the photography of fellow 365ers....
2434
photos
45
followers
53
following
666% complete
View this month »
2427
2428
2429
2430
2431
2432
2433
2434
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
SM-A705YN
Taken
1st October 2023 7:30am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
drought
Diana
ace
A fabulous capture and scene, but what a tragedy of note!
October 2nd, 2023
Dianne
It makes it so hard to farm when things get too dry.
October 2nd, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close