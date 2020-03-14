Previous
Hoy Morning by ubobohobo
Photo 2090

Hoy Morning

Our last QCWA community function before Covid 19 sent us into lockdown. Hope everyone is staying safe. Who would have thought toilet paper would ever become a valued prize!?!
14th March 2020 14th Mar 20

Margaret Pengelly

@ubobohobo
As a retired teacher living with my husband on a farm in rural Australia, I enjoy travelling the world through the photography of fellow 365ers....
