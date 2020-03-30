Previous
Stay Safe by ubobohobo
Stay Safe

The butterfly counts not months but moments, and has time enough. ` Rabindranath Tafore.

I'll have to remind myself of this as we settle down to self isolate in this time of crisis.
Margaret Pengelly

@ubobohobo
As a retired teacher living with my husband on a farm in rural Australia, I enjoy travelling the world through the photography of fellow 365ers....
