Danger Alert by ubobohobo
Photo 2112

Danger Alert

The turkey's raised the alarm. On checking, yes, the first wedge-tailed eagles of the season had arrived. One circling high overhead and one settled in a distant tree but one shot was all I caught before he too was off on his way. Maybe next time.
13th April 2020 13th Apr 20

Photo Details

