That View

Our view -the port city of Gladstone at our feet. We still have the best of both worlds. Up here on our hilltop we are surrounded on three sides by bushland while at our feet is the city. Shame about the dirty great powerline that drapes itself across the skyline but it is a small price to pay for being back home. It is 20 years since we moved out to the farm. Now we are back it as if we left yesterday.