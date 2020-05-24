Previous
Next
Lessons in Perching by ubobohobo
Photo 2142

Lessons in Perching

Mother hen is keen to get the family up onto the night time perch and has been encouraging the little ones to practice on low branches throughout the day. I wonder if her plan has worked tonight?
24th May 2020 24th May 20

Margaret Pengelly

@ubobohobo
As a retired teacher living with my husband on a farm in rural Australia, I enjoy travelling the world through the photography of fellow 365ers....
587% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise