Moon Setting Over the Power House by ubobohobo
Moon Setting Over the Power House

Our industrial city is like a fairy wonderland at night made even more special tonight with the setting moon adding its glow to the scene.
26th May 2020 26th May 20

Margaret Pengelly

@ubobohobo
As a retired teacher living with my husband on a farm in rural Australia, I enjoy travelling the world through the photography of fellow 365ers....
