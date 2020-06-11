Previous
Next
Afternoon Top Up by ubobohobo
Photo 2146

Afternoon Top Up

After feasting during the day on a newly harvested field, these cockatoos still had to drop in and clean up the last of the chickens feed before a quick drink from the tanks and troughs and off further down the valley to roost for the night.
11th June 2020 11th Jun 20

Margaret Pengelly

@ubobohobo
As a retired teacher living with my husband on a farm in rural Australia, I enjoy travelling the world through the photography of fellow 365ers....
590% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise