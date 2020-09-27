Previous
Scaly - breasted Lorikeet by ubobohobo
Scaly - breasted Lorikeet

Visitors to my garden this afternoon. Greenies we call them because they are the only lorikeets to have e a completely green head.
27th September 2020 27th Sep 20

Margaret Pengelly

As a retired teacher living with my husband on a farm in rural Australia, I enjoy travelling the world through the photography of fellow 365ers....
