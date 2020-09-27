Sign up
Photo 2156
Scaly - breasted Lorikeet
Visitors to my garden this afternoon. Greenies we call them because they are the only lorikeets to have e a completely green head.
27th September 2020
27th Sep 20
0
0
Margaret Pengelly
@ubobohobo
As a retired teacher living with my husband on a farm in rural Australia, I enjoy travelling the world through the photography of fellow 365ers....
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P600
Taken
27th September 2020 4:58pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
