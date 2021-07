Walking Home

White winged choughs are very social birds always travelling in groups. They walk as often as they fly. This party was making its way home to the roost tree with each picking up something to take back to the nest. One has a twig, another a fluffy feather, the third a leaf and the fourth appeared to have something with legs. Although they look black, they earn their name from the large white circle under each wing, only seen when they fly.