Little Missy

...feeling pretty proud of herself today after her win at the local Eisteddfod.

As great-Grandma I had to step up today. Everyone else was at work. The Gladstone Eisteddfod is 50 years old this year and I've been associated with it the whole way, entering students, school choirs, my children , grandchildren and today my great grandchild. Now Little Missy has been called back to this evening session as she has won a special award for her overall performance. Well done my love!