Photo 2234
Eastern Bearded Dragon
I wouldn't think a barbed wire fence would make a comfortable seat but this bearded dragon seems very relaxed doing just that.
23rd August 2021
23rd Aug 21
Margaret Pengelly
@ubobohobo
As a retired teacher living with my husband on a farm in rural Australia, I enjoy travelling the world through the photography of fellow 365ers....
Tags
wildlife
dragons
reptiles
