Previous
Next
Three Plump Kookaburra Chicks by ubobohobo
Photo 2249

Three Plump Kookaburra Chicks

Three peas in a pod. What a shame I decapitated the third one but their eyes are following Mum and Dad who have just left the limb and this was the best I could do befor they too were gone.
7th September 2021 7th Sep 21

Margaret Pengelly

@ubobohobo
As a retired teacher living with my husband on a farm in rural Australia, I enjoy travelling the world through the photography of fellow 365ers....
616% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise