Photo 2249
Three Plump Kookaburra Chicks
Three peas in a pod. What a shame I decapitated the third one but their eyes are following Mum and Dad who have just left the limb and this was the best I could do befor they too were gone.
7th September 2021
7th Sep 21
Margaret Pengelly
@ubobohobo
As a retired teacher living with my husband on a farm in rural Australia, I enjoy travelling the world through the photography of fellow 365ers....
5
365
COOLPIX P600
4th September 2021 5:06pm
Tags
kookaburra
