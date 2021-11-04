Sign up
Photo 2305
4 Nov - Mexican Poppy
This weed is amazing. Its seeds are so long lasting. Every year the plant will appear in unexpected places where it has not been seen in years.
4th November 2021
4th Nov 21
Margaret Pengelly
@ubobohobo
As a retired teacher living with my husband on a farm in rural Australia, I enjoy travelling the world through the photography of fellow 365ers....
