11 Nov - Finally by ubobohobo
Photo 2312

11 Nov - Finally

After an absence of two years our first floodwaters have made their way down Pine Creek...not high enough to cross the causeway but a promise at this early stage of the wet season..
11th November 2021 11th Nov 21

Margaret Pengelly

@ubobohobo
As a retired teacher living with my husband on a farm in rural Australia, I enjoy travelling the world through the photography of fellow 365ers....
